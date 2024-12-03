Aryaman Birla: 27-year-old former cricketer richer than Kohli now Director of Aditya Birla Fashion

While cricketing stalwarts in India, like Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli, Mahendra Singh Dhoni and many more have developed a larger-than-life presence and image due to their achievements in the sport, their wealth is not regarded as one of them, as they are not the richest cricketers in the country.

That honour goes to 27-year-old Aryaman Birla, a former cricketer in the Rajasthan Royals Indian Premier League (IPL) team, and the scion of the Birla conglomerate, who has now retired from first-class cricket.

The son of Kumara Mangalam Birla, Chairman of the Aditya Birla Group and one of India’s most influential businessmen, Aryaman’s net worth stands at a staggering Rs 70,000 crore.

He made his debut in first-class cricket in the Ranji Trophy matches of 2017-18, playing for Madhya Pradesh. In his first innings of the match, Aryaman formed a 72-run opening partnership with Rajat Patidar, who hit 123. However, he managed to score 16 off 67 balls and six off 27 in that match.

Eventually, he was purchased by Rajasthan Royals for Rs 30 lakh in 2018 but was not able to break into the main team for the two seasons he was with them. Eventually, he announced an indefinite sabbatical from cricket citing mental health reasons in December 2019, and Rajasthan Royals released him in 2020.

Aryaman joined the Aditya Birla Group in 2023 as director of Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Limited (ABFRL). He also serves on the boards of Aditya Birla Management Corporation and Grasim Industries and is largely viewed as the conglomerate's future leader.