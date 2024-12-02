WB gov’t yet to issue clearance for chargesheet against former RG Kar principal Dr Sandip Ghosh?

The West Bengal government has yet to issue a formal clearance on the charge sheet filed against Dr Sandip Ghosh, the infamous former principal of RG Kar Medical College & Hospital, Kolkata, and house staff member Asish Pandey in the case of multi-crore financial irregularities at the hospital.

According to sources familiar with the issue, the charge sheet naming Dr Ghosh, Pandey, and three others was submitted to a special court in Kolkata by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on November 29 but was not officially acknowledged by court authorities, IANS reports.

As Dr Ghosh and Pandey are state government employees, the court cannot officially accept the charge sheet unless the state government gives its clearance.

According to sources, despite the CBI sending many communiques to the state administration on this topic, the latter has yet to respond.

In addition to Dr Ghosh and Pandey, the charge sheet names Dr Ghosh's bodyguard Afsar Ali, Suman Hazra, and Biplab Singha. The final two individuals listed are private contractors and suppliers.

Aside from the financial issues in the case, the CBI is also investigating Dr Ghosh and the former Station House Officer (SHO) of Tala Police Station, Abhijit Mondal, in the gruesome rape and murder of a junior doctor at RG Kar in August, which is already being heard in a special court in Kolkata.