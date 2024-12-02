SSC GD Constable 2024 results to be out TODAY

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is likely to release the final result for the SSC General Duty (GD) Constable Exam 2024 today, December 2, 2024. The SSC GD final result 2024 will be posted on the SSC’s official website, ssc.gov.in.

The result will include the final cut-off marks, the final merit list of individuals shortlisted for recruitment, and instructions for downloading the GD Constable scorecards, reports Shiksha. Candidates who took the SSC GD 2024 exam can view their final results by downloading two PDFs.

One of these files will contain the results, including the number of eligible candidates per state and the cut-off marks. The other file would contain the merit list of all candidates shortlisted for the interview round with their roll numbers.

How to check the SSC GD Cutoff List 2024

Visit the official website, ssc.gov.in Click on the link for GD Constable 2024 results Examine the PDF file carefully Download the PDF of the results

How to check the SSC GD Merit List 2024