Real-life Young Sheldon? Indian-origin British boy has higher IQ than Einstien!

Krish Arora, a 10-year-old from Hounslow, West London, has surprised the world with an Intelligence Quotient (IQ) of 162. This is higher than the great minds of Albert Einstein and Stephen Hawking, whose IQs are believed to be around 160.

Krish displayed outstanding ability from a young age, reading proficiently at the age of four and answering complicated Math problems in a blink.

His parents, Mauli and Nischal, are both engineers, reports Hindustan Times.

Krish, who was recently accepted into Mensa, the elite society for individuals with high IQs, is also a genius in extracurricular activities.

Despite only playing chess for four months, he has already defeated his mentor, who has a FIDE rating of 1600. According to The Mirror, his pleased parents concede that their son can now outperform them in practically every area.

“He was reading very early. When he was four, he was fluently reading and doing complex decimal divisions. His spellings were also really good for his age. So we did see the sparks," his mother said.

His ambition to join Mensa was motivated by the sitcom Young Sheldon, which follows a young prodigy with a high IQ. Krish explained that seeing the episode piqued his interest in having his IQ tested.

Krish is a gifted musician who attained grade eight in piano after only one and a half years of study. He also has the unusual ability of absolute pitch, which allows him to replicate melodies without using a reference note.