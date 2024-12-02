Odisha Police Constable recruitment exam admit cards OUT

The Staff Selection Board (SSB), Odisha Police, has issued admit cards for the recruitment of constables.

The official website, odishapolice.gov.in, has the Odisha Police Constable admission card. Applicants can use their application numbers and birth dates to download the admit cards.

SSB Odisha has announced that the recruitment exam will begin on December 7.

It further stated that mock exams for the computer-based test (CBT) will be accessible starting on December 3.

Scores would be normalised during the multi-shift Constable recruitment exam, according to SSB Odisha. For this, the board will adopt the formula used by the National Testing Agency (NTA) for their competitive and recruitment exams.

Here’s how candidates can download the Odisha Police Constable SSB admit cards:

Go to odishapolice.gov.in Visit the recruitment page Click on the link for the Constable admit card Enter login details Click on Submit & Download the admit card

Through this exam, SSB will fill 2,030 constable positions in the Odisha Police. 720 slots were added after the initial 1,360 vacancies for the exam were announced.