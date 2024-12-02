“No plans for national framework to regularise contractual teachers”: Education Ministry in Lok Sabka

The Ministry of Education has publicly rejected the idea of establishing a national framework to standardise contracts and remuneration for contractual and guest teachers.

Sukanta Majumdar, Union Minister of State for Education, made the announcement in answer to a question posed in the Lok Sabha by Congress Member of Parliament Dharamvira Gandhi today, December 2, reports PTI.

Gandhi questioned whether the administration intended to provide equitable compensation for teachers hired on a contract basis. Replying clearly, Majumdar informed that the Ministry of Education is not currently considering such a proposal.

“At present, no such proposal is under consideration in this ministry," Majumdar said.

According to the All India Survey on Higher Education (AISHE) 2022-23, over 2.43 lakh contractual faculty members are employed by the education sector in public universities and over 10,000 in private institutions, indicating a strong reliance on non-permanent teaching staff.

Earlier, on November 25, Union Minister of State for Education Jayant Chaudhary said that there will be no proposal to regularise contract teachers at Kendriya Vidyalayas (KVs) and Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas, in response to a question posed to him in the Lok Sabha.

Chaudhary emphasised that the temporary hiring of contract teachers serves solely to protect students' academic interests, and their appointment has no provision for regularisation under the current structure.