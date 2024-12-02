NEET-UG paper leak: These are the changes recommended by high-level committee to Education Ministry…

A high-level committee formed by the Ministry of Education (MoE) has proposed a series of reforms to overhaul the national common entrance examination system. These recommendations include strengthening the National Testing Agency (NTA), enhancing collaboration with state institutions, and involving test-indenting agencies as Knowledge and Examinations Partners.

These measures aim to address vulnerabilities in the examination process, particularly in light of recent paper leak incidents in major exams such as the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET-UG) and University Grants Commission – National Eligibility Test (UGC-NET).

This was revealed in a response to a Right to Information (RTI) plea filed by health activist Dr Vivek Pandey.

However, the complete report was not revealed, informed Dr Vivek Pandey.

“I had filed the RTI seeking a softcopy of the report so that if there are any major changes in the exam pattern recommended by the committee, the students can be prepared well in advance. However, the copy was not provided. I am planning to file a fresh appeal regarding the same now,” Dr Vivek Pandey informed EdexLive.

The high-level committee had filed its report to the Ministry of Education on October 21, 2024. In the report, also recommended constitution of a High-Powered Steering Committee to monitor the implementation of recommendations on NTA. The said committee was constituted on November 14, 2024, the response to RTI plea further revealed.