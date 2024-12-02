NEET-PG 2024: Supreme Court hearing scheduled for December 3 amid legal and counselling challenges

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET-PG) 2024 has left medical aspirants across India grappling with uncertainty. From legal battles over transparency to delays in counselling schedules, challenges abound for future healthcare professionals in the country.

On September 7, as many as 19 candidates filed a petition in the Supreme Court seeking the release of the NEET-PG 2024 answer key, raw marks, and details of the normalisation process. As highlighted by the Times of India, the National Board of Examinations (NBE) defended its confidentiality policy and refused to share this information, despite repeated pleas.

The case has already faced five adjournments, with hearings postponed due to various reasons, including the absence of key parties such as the then Chief Justice DY Chandrachud, and representation from the central government. Now, the next Supreme Court hearing is set for tomorrow, Tuesday, December 3.

Adding to students’ concerns, the counselling process for NEET-PG 2024 has also been fraught with delays and confusion, notes the Times of India. The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC), responsible for conducting the counselling, began registration on September 20 but failed to announce a schedule until November 1.

The delay left students questioning the system's commitment to their future. The eventual schedule detailed four rounds, with Round 2 registration slated to start on December 4.

Legal challenges have also impacted state counselling. Courts in Madhya Pradesh and other states stalled seat allotments due to disputes over normalisation methods and merit lists. These hurdles mirror broader concerns about NEET-PG 2024's fairness, including a last-minute change in the exam pattern, which the Supreme Court described as "very unusual."

As highlighted by Times of India, a significant counselling update introduced in November further complicated matters. The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) took over eligibility oversight for Armed Forces Medical Services (AFMS) candidates, marking a departure from previous practices.

For now, students await clarity on both the legal front and their academic futures, hoping the December 3 Supreme Court hearing brings resolution.