Nagercoil: Physical education trainer transferred for beating student

The Tamil Nadu Education Department has transferred a temporary physical education trainer of a government high school in Nagercoil for allegedly beating a Class IX student.

Sources said that the Class IX student of the government high school in Nagercoil were playing shuttlecock at the school ground a few days back, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

As the student's performance was not satisfactory for the temporary physical education trainer Lingesh, he proceeded to allegedly beat the male student, injuring him.

The injured student was admitted to government medical college hospital for treatment.

In this connection, the education department officials held enquiry at the school and for the affected students, according to The New Indian Express report.

A senior education department officer said that the temporary physical education teacher was transferred to another government school. Besides, the school head was also transferred to another government school.

