Lifelong friendships are made in schools and colleges: Scientist at JSS Institute of Speech and Hearing

Prosetta Bioconformatics Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and chief scientist Dharma Prasad said lifelong friendships are made in schools and colleges.

Speaking on Life and Happiness during the Alumni Meet - 2024 by JSS Institute of Speech and Hearing at JSS Hospital on Sunday, December 1, Prasad said it's very important for organising alumni meet.

"If we close our eyes and try to think of our close friends, then those friends will be from either school or college. Lifelong friendships are made in schools and colleges because we do not know their financial status, caste, creed or their background. That friendship is based on pure love and that is why it stays forever. But once you become mature and working, we meet lots of people but it will be just a give and take relationship. That relationship will not stay for long and so building a relationship is extremely difficult in later years of life," he said.

Prasad said everyone enjoys meeting our old friends and teachers of schools and colleges, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

"What we are today is because of our parents, teachers and friends. It is always fun to come together and contribute to the school or college we have studied and to the society. We are nobody without these relationships which have moulded us. We are defined by the relationship which we had built and what contribution was given to this world," he said.