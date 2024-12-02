Launch of PM Internship Scheme delayed indefinitely

The rollout of the Prime Minister’s Internship Scheme (PMIS), an ambitious government initiative aimed at equipping youth with industry-relevant skills, has been deferred, The Financial Express reports. Originally scheduled to launch today, December 2, the scheme’s new start date remains undecided, according to two sources within the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA).

Despite the postponement, an anonymous official emphasised that the delay is unrelated to the scheme's reception, stating, “The new date is yet to be determined. But the scheme has got good response.”

FE highlights that the scheme has drawn over 6.5 lakh applications for 1.27 lakh internship opportunities from 280 participating companies.

Announced in the Union Budget 2024-25, the PMIS pilot phase targets top companies across 24 sectors such as energy, banking, automotive, and travel. Selected interns are to receive a monthly stipend of Rs 5,000, of which Rs 4,500 will be provided by the government via Aadhaar-linked bank transfers, with companies contributing the remaining amount.

Notably, registrations, initially closing on November 10, were extended to November 15 to accommodate broader participation. As FE reports, the scheme is split into two phases, aiming to provide 10 million internships over five years, with companies encouraged to offer roles directly or through supply-chain collaborations.

However, uncertainty over the conclusion of the selection process has left many candidates in limbo. While the scheme holds promise, its indefinite delay underscores the need for timely communication to maintain public confidence.