Joe Biden grants controversial pardon to son Hunter Biden

In his final days as President, Joe Biden has pardoned his son Hunter Biden, overturning previous assurances that he would not grant clemency to his family. Hunter, convicted on gun charges and guilty of federal tax evasion, was facing imminent sentencing, as reported by India Today.

The White House confirmed that Biden’s clemency decision, which cannot be reversed by President-elect Donald Trump, stemmed from his belief that Hunter was “selectively, and unfairly, prosecuted.” Biden stated, “Hunter was treated differently from others who commit similar crimes… In trying to break Hunter, they’ve tried to break me. Enough is enough.”

This decision marked a stark departure from Biden's repeated public promises to let justice take its course. According to India Today, the President had emphasised his commitment to the rule of law, saying, “I will not pardon him,” and ruling out any sentence commutation. White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre reiterated as recently as last month that no clemency was planned.

Hunter, Biden’s only surviving son, expressed gratitude for the pardon. In a statement via his legal team, he said, “I have admitted and taken responsibility for my mistakes… I will never take the clemency I have been given today for granted.”

The decision has reignited debates about fairness and presidential influence, a complex moment highlighting the tension between family loyalty and public accountability, as noted by India Today.