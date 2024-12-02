JNU: SFI demands an extension to PhD application deadline

In their memorandum submitted to the Director of Admissions, JNU today, December 2, SFI writes that several students were facing issues in finishing the application process for PhD on through the official website.

“There have been technical glitches and website malfunctions which are causing candidates distress,” the memorandum reads.

With today being the last date to apply, the SFI is urging the Director of Admissions to give students an extension, so that they would not miss their chance to apply.

“We request you to look into this issue, and demand that the deadline for the applications be postponed so that all prospective candidates have a fair chance to complete their applications,” SFI appeals.

As per the admissions schedule for PhD programmes, JNU is set to close the application window for PhD programmes through the National Eligibility Test (University Grant Commission, Council of Scientific and Industrial Research), Junior Research Fellowship, and Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) for the academic year 2024-25 today, December 2.

The applicants can make changes to their application forms between December 3 and 4, 2024. The viva voce examination is tentatively scheduled from December 16 to 21, 2024.