Jesus and Mary College students disappointed again as administration fails to resolve exam issues

An alleged gross negligence by the administration of the Jesus and Mary College (JMC) in the South Campus of Delhi University (DU) is now proving to be a menace for the students of the institution.



According to an affected student of JMC, Rani Rajput, the students failed at yet another attempt to initiate a dialogue with the principal of the college, Professor Sandra Joseph, today, Monday, December 2.



She informed EdexLive that the Delhi University Students Union (DUSU) President, Rounak Khatri, and Vice-President Bhanu Pratap Singh were in attendance at the protest organised by the students, yet the congregation failed to plan a course of action.



"The principal did not meet the protesting students. She did not even come out of her office. We were further warned that if we try to escalate this, the police may have to intervene," told Rajput.



According to the student, none of the faculty were keen on intervening in the ongoing matter and "left the campus as soon as the students started protesting."



These students claim that there were significant discrepancies in their semester examination marks. They also argue that they were assigned an "ER" (Essential Repeat) grade, indicating a backlog in their external exams for the first, third, and fifth semesters last year and that the administration did not address or correct this mistake.



The administration had further asked the students to appear for the re-examinations for the odd semester beginning December 9 without any attempts at rectifying past errors.