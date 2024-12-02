IIT Madras student bags Rs 4.3 crore-plus in season’s top offer from Jane Street

Wall Street trading giant Jane Street has made headlines with its Rs 4.3 crore-plus annual package offered to an Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras Computer Science and Engineering student for a quantitative trader role in Hong Kong. The Economic Times (ET) reports this as the highest pre-placement offer (PPO) made across IITs this year. The package includes base salary, fixed bonus, and relocation benefits.

The offer comes as final placements kick off at leading IITs including Bombay, Delhi, Kanpur, and Kharagpur, among others. As per ET, the student had interned with Jane Street, which is known for extending lucrative PPOs to its interns.

While Jane Street’s offer sets the pace, several other companies have presented high-paying packages.

BlackRock, Glean, and Da Vinci extended offers upwards of Rs 2 crore, while APT Portfolio and Rubrik offered Rs 1.4 crore-plus. Other notable packages include Databricks and IMC Trading (Rs 1.3 crore-plus), Quadeye (around Rs 1 crore), and Quantbox and Graviton (Rs 90 lakh), as per ET.

Placements at IITs are set to continue with a strong momentum, with recruiters such as Qualcomm, Microsoft, and Goldman Sachs among the early participants. Placement cells confirm a more positive atmosphere compared to last year, suggesting an upswing in hiring trends for the graduating Class of 2025.