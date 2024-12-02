IIT Kharagpur’s showcause notice to 86 faculty members stirs row: Institute to release official statement soon?

The issuance of yet another showcause notice to 86 professors by the authorities of the Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur (IIT-KGP), has now questioned the rights and freedom that academicians can exercise at these institutions.



The notice, issued by the institution's registrar, Capt Amit Jain, on Sunday, December 1, stated that the teachers had been served with showcause notices for "violating" the institute's conduct rules, and they may be "required to state reasons within seven days of receipt of this notice as to why action shall not be taken against (them)..." The Economic Times reported.



EdexLive contacted the IIT-KGP officials for an official statement and was informed that the administration is looking into the matter and would release an official statement as soon as a conclusion is reached regarding the matter.



What has happened so far?

In a collective representation to the registrar on November 28, the 86 teachers stated that they demand the immediate withdrawal of the two showcause notices issued to the four office-bearers of the IIT Teachers' Association (IITTA), as well as the general secretary, Professor Amal Das (who was issued a separate showcause notice), and called for the immediate end to the disciplinary proceedings.



On September 20, the IITTA wrote a letter to the Union Education Ministry on September 20 and referred to the allegations that, according to them, surfaced during the tenure of the current director, Prof VK Tiwari, such as nepotism and arbitrary recruitment of teachers, according to The Telegraph online.



The protesting teachers further demanded that, “If the demand is not met by Monday, December 2, 2024, we will go on hunger strike."



According to the Economic Times, a professor has claimed that this may be the first time in IIT Kharagpur's history that such a large number of professors have been issued showcause notices following a mass representation.

