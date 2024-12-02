How is the British Council contributing to the rise of the creative economy in South India?

A

Our MoUs across South India, particularly through the British Council's GREAT initiative, SCOUT programme, are transforming access to international education for underprivileged students. The success stories from Telangana, where students like V Kavya — a daily wage worker's daughter — gained the opportunity to study at the University of Glasgow, demonstrate the programme's impact in breaking socio-economic barriers.

The recent expansion to Karnataka through Karnataka State Higher Education Council (KSHEC), selecting 30 students from six state universities for study at University of East London (UEL), further strengthens this commitment.

These partnerships are strategically designed to not just provide international exposure but to build specific competencies in areas like Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), critical thinking, and entrepreneurship.

What's particularly encouraging is how these MoUs are creating sustainable pathways for talent development, regardless of students' backgrounds. By covering course fees, accommodation, and other expenses through the GREAT campaign, while state governments support travel and visa costs, we're ensuring that financial constraints don't limit educational opportunities.