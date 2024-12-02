How is the British Council contributing to the rise of the creative economy in South India?
How will the recent Memorandum of Understanding (MoUs) with Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and Telangana improve higher education access for underprivileged students?
Our MoUs across South India, particularly through the British Council's GREAT initiative, SCOUT programme, are transforming access to international education for underprivileged students. The success stories from Telangana, where students like V Kavya — a daily wage worker's daughter — gained the opportunity to study at the University of Glasgow, demonstrate the programme's impact in breaking socio-economic barriers.
The recent expansion to Karnataka through Karnataka State Higher Education Council (KSHEC), selecting 30 students from six state universities for study at University of East London (UEL), further strengthens this commitment.
These partnerships are strategically designed to not just provide international exposure but to build specific competencies in areas like Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), critical thinking, and entrepreneurship.
What's particularly encouraging is how these MoUs are creating sustainable pathways for talent development, regardless of students' backgrounds. By covering course fees, accommodation, and other expenses through the GREAT campaign, while state governments support travel and visa costs, we're ensuring that financial constraints don't limit educational opportunities.
How is the British Council contributing to the rise of the creative economy in South India?
The British Council is contributing to the rise of the creative economy in South India, particularly in Tamil Nadu, through its strategic partnership with Guidance Tamil Nadu, the state's investment promotion agency.
The signing of the MoU between the two organisations is a significant milestone in this effort. By leveraging their combined expertise, the collaboration aims to spotlight Tamil Nadu's creative economy and nurture the aspirations of its creative professionals, fostering economic development in the process.
Specifically, the partnership will focus on assessing the contribution of the creative economy and cultural industries to employment and gross value added in the state. It will also provide insights to facilitate policy dialogue and identify high-potential areas like tech art, festivals, music, and crafts.
This, in turn, will help create a conducive environment for the growth of young artists, arts and tech companies, and entrepreneurs, supporting sustainable livelihoods and driving digital innovation.
Ultimately, this initiative underscores the British Council's commitment to bolstering India-UK ties and empowering the creative communities of South India.