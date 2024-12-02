By being strategic with your expenses, you can live comfortably in Italy while focusing on your studies

Living in Italy can be affordable if you plan and budget wisely. Here are some practical tips to help manage expenses:
Eating out in Italy can be expensive, especially in major cities. By cooking your meals at home, you can save significantly.
Supermarkets like Coop and Esselunga offer affordable groceries, and you can expect to spend around €150-€200 per month on food.
Italy’s public transportation system is efficient and affordable. Monthly transport passes cost around €30-€50, depending on the city. In cities like Milan, you can also use student discounts to reduce travel costs.
Take full advantage of student discounts available for museums, transportation, and even restaurants. Get an ISIC (International Student Identity Card) to unlock discounts across Italy.
As mentioned, opt for shared accommodations or university dormitories. This will save you a lot compared to renting an entire apartment. Look for options within walking distance of your university to avoid transport costs.
Italy allows international students to work up to 20 hours per week during the academic year. Many students find part-time work in cafes, restaurants, or retail, which can help cover living costs and provide extra pocket money.
Keep track of your monthly expenses using apps or spreadsheets to ensure you’re staying within budget. Avoid unnecessary splurges and focus on essentials.