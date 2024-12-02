BITS Pilani alumnus Lalit Ahuja bolsters $100 million Endowment Fund

Birla Institute of Technology and Science (BITS) Pilani has received a significant boost for its $100 million Endowment Fund with a contribution from alumnus Lalit Ahuja, as reported by The Indian Express. The fund is designed to enhance access to education, drive cutting-edge research, foster innovation, and upgrade infrastructure to empower the next generation of changemakers.

Ahuja, Founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of ANSR (Global Capability Centres), is renowned for his work in establishing over 130 global capability centres for Fortune 500 companies.

These centres, as noted by The Indian Express, support over 1,50,000 professionals engaged in research and development (R&D), innovation, and technology transformation.

Sharing his motivations behind the donation, Ahuja remarked, “BITS Pilani shaped my formative years and instilled a lifelong commitment to innovation, service and giving. My contribution to BITS Pilani’s $100 Million Endowment Fund is a tribute to that legacy.”

Before ANSR, Ahuja’s illustrious career spanned key leadership roles, including as Chairman and President of Target India and CEO of companies like Datamatics, LG Electronics, and News Corporation (Star TV). His professional journey began in the Indian Navy, where he retired as a lieutenant commander, having led pivotal technological initiatives.