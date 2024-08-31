Would transferring schools under MCD to Delhi gov't be a good idea? This lawyer seems to think so

Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi has been requested by lawyer Ashok Agarwal to handover the management of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) school to the Government of Delhi and that this move would be in the best interest of the students who study in the schools, as per a report by PTI.

"For many years, it has been observed that the quality of education in MCD schools is declining, leading parents to avoid enrolling their children in these schools. This has resulted in the closure of hundreds of MCD schools in recent years," the letter dated August 30 began.

It went on to point out how Class V MCD school students are transferred to Government of Delhi schools and have a tough time coping with the change, as opposed to those who have been studying in the Delhi government schools right from the beginning.

Even the parents, the letter said, are opting for Delhi government schools in bid for better quality of education as well as the infrastructure.

"Therefore, it would be in the best interest of the students if all MCD schools were transferred to the Government of the National Capital Territory (NCT) of Delhi," Agarwal asserted in the letter.

If the Government of Delhi manages the MCD schools then not only would there be uniformity but parents will not hesitate in taking their children to Delhi government schools.

"I, therefore, request you to kindly take appropriate steps, including passing a resolution in the MCD House, to transfer all MCD schools to the Government of NCT of Delhi in the best interest of the students of Delhi," Agarwal said in the letter, pointing out the fact that in the past as well, schools under MCD have been given to Government of Delhi.