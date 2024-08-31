UPSC NDA & CDS 2 Exam 2024: Important details and guidelines, here!

Tomorrow, Sunday, September 1, the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will conduct the National Defence Academy and Naval Academy (NDA & NA) exam, along with the Combined Defence Services (CDS) 2 exam for 2024, according to a report by Careers360.



Candidates who have registered for the exam can download their UPSC CDS and NDA admit cards for 2024 from the official website upsc.gov.in.



The UPSC is also conducting recruitment exams to fill 370 positions in the National Defence Academy and 34 positions in the Naval Academy. Additionally, the CDS exam will aim to fill 459 positions in the organisation.



"The use of any phone (even in switched-off mode), pager, electronic equipment, programmable device, or storage media like pen drives, smartwatches, cameras, Bluetooth devices, or any other equipment or accessories, either in working or switched-off mode, capable of being used as a communication device during the examination is strictly prohibited. Any infringement of these instructions shall entail disciplinary action, including a ban from future examinations," the official notification stated.



UPSC NDA, CDS 2 Exam 2024 Shift Timings:

- NDA & NA Exam:

- Morning shift: 10.00 am to 12.30 pm

- Afternoon shift: 2.00 pm to 4.30 pm



CDS 2 Exam:

- Morning shift: 9.00 am to 11.00 am

- Afternoon shift: 12.00 pm to 2.00 pm

- Evening shift: 3.00 pm to 5.00 pm



UPSC NDA, CDS 2 Exam 2024 Guidelines:

1. Candidates are advised to print their e-admit cards as UPSC will not issue paper admit cards.

2. Those without their e-admit card at the exam venue will not be allowed to take the exam.

3. A photo ID card, matching the number on the e-admit card, must be brought to the exam session.

4. Candidates should arrive at the exam venue at least 30 minutes before the session starts.