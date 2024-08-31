Traditional medical education gets BIG boost! In 5 years, 10 AYUSH institutes will be set up

Yesterday, Friday, August 30, the Union Minister of State for Ayurveda, Yoga & Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha, Sowa Rigpa and Homoeopathy (AYUSH) (Independent Charge) Prataprao Jadhav announced the opening of ten new AYUSH institutes in the next five years, as stated in a report by ANI.

While on a visit to the All India Institute of Ayurveda, Union Minister Jadhav made an announcement that now, Indians can receive benefits of the traditional medical system along the lines of the allopathic system.

Furthermore, Jadhav examined the entire campus and reviewed the facilities in New Delhi, and the treatment being given to the patients. During the programme organised, he highlighted that his government is committed to fulfilling Prime Minister Narendra Modi's efforts to take Ayurveda to every home.

Jadhav said, "Ayurveda and our traditional medical system have suffered a lot during the colonial period and foreign invaders, but after the year 2014, the circumstances have changed under the leadership of the Modi government. Today, the global view on Yoga and Ayurveda has changed and its public acceptance has increased rapidly."

Besides that, the minister, while speaking to journalists, claimed that President Droupadi Murmu has expressed her desire to visit this institute, so being a minister, he has also come to review the preparations of the institute.