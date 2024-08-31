Timeline of events on August 9: RG Kar ex-principal Dr Sandip Ghosh on how he found out about rape-murder incident

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has been questioning former principal of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, Kolkata, West Bengal, Dr Sandip Ghosh, for 18 days now, as stated in a report by Times of India.

This is in connection to the rape-murder of a 31-year-old female doctor at RG Kar and financial irregularities at the institute during his term.

The Times of India report stated that he has stuck to the timeline has shared since day one.

As per the Times of India report, this is the timeline:

9.30 am

A first-year postgraduate trainee (PGT) doctor comes across the semi-naked body of the deceased 31-year-old in the seminar hall

Around 9.40 am

The Tala police receives news about the death of the female doctor from the RG Kar cop outpost

10.00 am

Associate Professor Sumit Roy calls the then principal of RG Kar, Dr Sandip Ghosh. But since Dr Ghosh was in the shower, he wasn't able to take calls. This is as per the information Dr Ghosh has shared with the investigators, as per Times of India

10.10 am

At Tala police station, the information is entered as General Diary number 52

10.20 am

The then principal of RG Kar, Dr Sandip Ghosh, find out about the death from Tapadar. This is as per the information Dr Ghosh shared with the investigators. He then began calling people at the hospital

10.30 am

Dr Ghosh's calls were only answered by the OC at the Tala police station

11.00 pm

Dr Ghosh reached the hospital