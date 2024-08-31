RG Kar case: Kolkata police's civic volunteer rams bike into barricaded protest area at Rabindra Bharati University

During a demonstration at Rabindra Bharati University in Kolkata, West Bengal, one of Kolkata police's civic volunteers allegedly drove his motorcycle into a barricaded area and injured a protesting student. The civic volunteer was arrested, a senior officer informed. This was stated in a report by PTI.

It was at 2 am when this incident happened when the man in question entered the area which was barricaded. The civic volunteer was from Sithi Police Station. In this area, a night vigil was being held for the deceased RG Kar Medical College and Hospital female doctor who was raped and murdered on August 9.

The students alleged that a traffic sergeant aided the escape of the civic volunteer who rammed into the barricade and they demanded action against the offender. The students even blocked the roads around for about five hours.

"An FIR has been filed in this matter and the civic volunteer was arrested. We have demobilised him and necessary legal steps have been taken," a senior police officer told PTI.

Once the blockade was lifted by the demonstrators at around 8.30 am, the traffic movement became normal again.

It may be noted that the students of Rabindra Bharati University were accorded the permission to hold the protests.