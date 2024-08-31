Paschim Banga Chhatra Samaj's leader Sayan Lahiri, arrested for Nabanna Abhijan violence, gets bail

Sayan Lahiri, Leader of Paschim Banga Chhatra Samaj, the student group behind the Nabanna Abhijan rally organised on August 27 was arrested and he walked out of jail today, August 31, on bail granted by Calcutta High Court.

It may be noted that to demand the resignation of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in connection with the August 9 rape and murder of the female doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, the Nabanna Abhijan was organised.

Lahiri was arrested on the evening of August 7 for essaying an active role in the protests which turned violent.

As per a report by News18, Calcutta High Court asked authorities to release leader Sayan Lahiri by 2 pm today, August 31. The release was acted upon based on the petition filed by Lahiri's mother, Anjali, as per a report by Hindustan Times.

The court also restrained the police from taking any coercive action against Lahiri.

While the Kolkata Police made preparations, the protestors and police clashed. The police used lathi charge, water cannons and tear gas shells while the protestors used bricks and stones.

Today, the ruling party in West Bengal, Trinamool Congress (TMC) is all set to organise a protest across the state to demand the death penalty for the accused in the murder-rape case. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), after organising a 12-hour Bengal Bandh on August 28, will organise seven-day dharna.