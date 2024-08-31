KGBV Shamshabad students protest against food and sanitation issues

Students of Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya (KGBV) in Shamshabad, Hyderabad, on Friday, August 30, staged a protest on the highway alleging substandard conditions in the school.

They alleged that for the past three years, they have faced issues with the food served to them, as well as poor sanitation, forcing them to finally voice their grievances in the form of a protest, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

The students alleged that they were served contaminated and poor quality food which was also insufficient in quantity. They alleged that in contrast, teachers were served better-quality food.

When the students objected to the discrimination, the teachers allegedly mocked them and told them to bring food from home. Additionally, the school has faced severe water supply issues, forcing students to draw water from sumps.

The students also complained about teachers using inappropriate language and failing to conduct regular classes. They accused a few teachers of merely playing video lessons while spending time in the staffroom busy with their phones.

A few students also alleged that certain teachers threatened them with failure in their Class X exams.

Alerted about the protest, the District Education Officer (DEO) visited the school and spoke to the students. The DEO assured immediate steps would be taken, including the appointment of a Telugu teacher and improvements in the quality of food provided. The DEO also promised to look into the other grievances raised by the students.