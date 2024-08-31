"Justice for RG Kar" echoed in the air as teachers took out protest rally in Kolkata

Teachers from several schools held a protest march in Kolkata, West Bengal, today, Saturday, August 31, demanding severe punishment for those responsible for the rape and murder of the doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. This was stated in a report by PTI.

Under the banner Teachers for RG Kar, they marched from Sealdah station to Shyambazar, near the state-run hospital, chanting slogans like "We want justice" and "Justice for RG Kar."

Furthermore, the teachers called for the swift punishment of the accused and stressed the need for enhanced women's security at workplaces.

They also demanded that anyone found protecting the perpetrators should face strict punishment.

This was the second rally organised by teachers in response to the rape and murder of the postgraduate trainee doctor, whose body was discovered at the hospital on August 9.

In connection to the same news, during a demonstration at Rabindra Bharati University in Kolkata, one of the Kolkata police's civic volunteers allegedly drove his motorcycle into a barricaded area and injured a protesting student. This civic volunteer was arrested, informed a senior officer, as stated in a report by PTI.

Additionally, it was at 2 am when this incident occurred when the man in question entered the area which was barricaded. The civic volunteer was from Sithi Police Station.