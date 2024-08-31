IMA's 3 strong suggestions for safety of healthcare professionals at workplace

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) has once again asked the National Task Force (NTF) to design a central law to protect doctors and hospitals from violence and to designate hospitals as safe zones. This was stated in a report by PTI.

The Supreme Court formed the NTF to develop safety protocols for healthcare professionals after doctors protested the rape and murder of a trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata.

In its letter, the IMA presented its request in three main sections. First, the IMA submitted its study, Safety During Night Duty: Survey of 3885 Doctors Across India, along with its draft proposal for a Central Act, draft legislation titled The Healthcare Service Personnel and Clinical Establishments (Prohibition of violence and damage to property) Bill, 2019, and the Epidemic Diseases (Amendment) Act September 2020.

1) The IMA argues that a central law is needed because healthcare facilities vary widely across states. They claim that a uniform law would prevent the half-hearted police actions and inadequate investigations seen under the current system.

The IMA believes that a strong central law is the best way to prevent violence, particularly in smaller and medium-sized facilities. This law would support state regulations.

"The only preventive strategy that could be applied across the board and all the states is deterrent central law in statute. Absence of such law has resulted in half-hearted actions by the police and less than optimum investigations and prosecution of the incidence," it said.

2) Secondly, the IMA suggested that the concept of safe zones for hospitals be included in the proposed law. They believe this would provide necessary security while being patient-friendly and culturally sensitive.

"Declaration as safe zone entitles the hospitals with security entitlements. These security entitlements however should be tempered with patient friendly nature and cultural sensitivity," it said.

3) Lastly, the IMA called for better working and living conditions for resident doctors, noting that despite previous efforts, conditions have not improved significantly.

The IMA expressed hope that the National Task Force would meet their expectations and restore confidence in the medical community.

The IMA, founded in 1928, has a vast presence with 1,800 local branches, 28 state branches, and 385,000 members across India.

It may be recalled that the IMA's call for action led to a nationwide withdrawal of non-emergency services on August 17.