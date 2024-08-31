How much competition is too much competition? NEET PG 2024 candidates decode post-results

The toughness of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Postgraduates (NEET PG) 2024 and the increasing levels of competition are the issues being talked about by netizens, medical aspirants and the community on social media platform X.

The exam conducting body, the National Board of Examination for Medical Sciences (NBEMS), released the scorecards yesterday, August 30, 2024.

With the release of the scorecards, the candidates started discussing rank inflation and competition.

To recall, this toughest medical exam was held on August 11, after it faced several issues like preponement, postponement and beyond. On August 23, the ranks for the candidates were announced.

What does the scene look like after the results' announcement?

On X, while one said, "What a competition", others tried to decode how the competition increased over the years.