How much competition is too much competition? NEET PG 2024 candidates decode post-results

The toughness of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Postgraduates (NEET PG) 2024 and the increasing levels of competition are the issues being talked about by netizens, medical aspirants and the community on social media platform X.
The exam conducting body, the National Board of Examination for Medical Sciences (NBEMS), released the scorecards yesterday, August 30, 2024.
With the release of the scorecards, the candidates started discussing rank inflation and competition.
To recall, this toughest medical exam was held on August 11, after it faced several issues like preponement, postponement and beyond. On August 23, the ranks for the candidates were announced.
What does the scene look like after the results' announcement?
On X, while one said, "What a competition", others tried to decode how the competition increased over the years.
Comparing the marks with ranks allotted, a candidate said, "Neet pg 2024
152 correct - rank 9279
155 correct - rank 6212
That’s the competition
152 correct,45 incorrect - 9279 rank
152 correct,34 incorrect - 7240 rank
That’s what negative marks can do…."
Another candidate said, "Got 168 correct 30 wrong and AIR 585 in NEET PG 24 Even though everyone is saying paper was difficult this time but rank to same mark is more than last yr. Competition"
Similarly, another candidate predicted that the difference in questions answered resulted in rank inflation.
Another candidate spoke about choosing a branch based on the competition.
Another candidate was unclear on what led to the increase in competition.