ETS & TOEFL — Relevance, integrity and what's new?
There are several English language test emerging, how does ETS ensure that TOEFL remains most relevant?
ETS conducts extensive research and integrates feedback from test takers, educational institutions, and educators worldwide to refine its test' content and format. Recent enhancements to Test of English as a Foreign Language (TOEFL) include a streamlined registration process, reduced testing duration, and improved preparation resources among others.
The test now features an updated scoring system that provides detailed feedback, including proficiency levels for each section, along with specific performance insights.
What does it do to maintain test integrity?
ETS upholds the highest standards of test security, investing significantly in advanced security measures and technology to maintain its test integrity. The TOEFL iBT is recognised by over 13,000 institutions globally across 160 countries, with 98% of English teachers confirming its effectiveness in real-world academic contexts as per a survey by ETS.
What can we expect from the new launched free TOEFL Official Beginners Guide?
The newly launched free TOEFL Official Beginners Guide for Indian students and the Artificial Intelligence (AI)-powered TOEFL TestReady platform offer personalised study plans and AI-powered tools, providing comprehensive support for TOEFL preparation. These ongoing improvements ensure that TOEFL remains at the forefront of English proficiency testing and far ahead of any competition.