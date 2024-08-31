Cannabis-infusead chocolates, oil found in private hostels near Chennai; 32 students detained

Today, Saturday, August 31, Chennai police raided several private hostels in Potheri, near Chennai, seizing a large amount of cannabis, cannabis-infused chocolates, cannabis oil, and so on, informed the officials. This was stated in a report by ANI.

Police reported that 32 college students, including one woman, were detained during the operation. The students are being questioned individually at a private marriage hall.

Furthermore, the raids were carried out by constables from the Tambaram City Police, who seized the cannabis, cannabis-infused chocolates, cannabis oil, and other related items, said the officials.

Additionally, the confiscated drugs have been stored at the Maraimalai Nagar police station,

More details are awaited.

In more news from the Tamil Nadu State, the Parent Teacher Association (PTA), under the Directorate of School Education, is set to launch a mobile application for parents and teachers covering all the schools across the state, as per reports.

The application will allow parents to access comprehensive details about their children's academic performance, attendance records and information about the schools.

This decision was made during the recent executive committee meeting of the PTA held at the Anna Centenary Library.