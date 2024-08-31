After paper leak, rescheduled UP police recruitment exam held amidst strict security

Today, Saturday, August 31, the Uttar Pradesh Police recruitment exam was held at 1,174 centres across 67 districts on the final day of the five-day exercise, which started last week on Saturday, August 24. This was stated in a report by PTI.

Senior administrative officials checked the exam centres to review the arrangements. According to officials, the exams are being conducted under strict security to ensure fairness.

The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) stated that the exams are scheduled in two shifts each day for five days: August 23, 24, 25, 30, and 31.

This new recruitment drive aims to fill over 60,000 positions, as the previous exams planned for February 17 and 18 were cancelled owing to a paper leak scandal.

The UP State Transport Corporation is offering free bus services, including free rides on electric buses in various districts, for the candidates.

More exam news

In a similar line of news, the West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) has announced that no calculators will be permitted in the examination hall, as per reports.

This new rule will apply to Higher Secondary (Classes XI and XII) during theory and practical examinations. The official statement said, "Henceforth, the students/examinees must not carry/bring calculators into the examination hall/venue premises during the examinations of any semester of class XI and XII(both theory and practical examinations)."

In addition to this, students appearing in the 2025 exam will be allowed to use the calculator. The Higher Secondary examination for 2025 will follow the previous syllabus and also allow the usage of a calculator, as per the old norms.