About 30 students from tribal welfare school in ASR district fall ill after dinner

Nearly 30 students at the Bonduguda Tribal Welfare Residential School in Dumbriguda Mandal, Alluri Sitarama Raju (ASR) district, were hospitalised after falling ill following their dinner on Friday night, August 30.

The students, who exhibited symptoms of vomiting and fever, were quickly transferred to the Araku Valley Area Hospital for treatment. Speaking to The New Indian Express, Paderu Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA) Project Officer V Abishek, addressing the incident, stated, "This appears to be an isolated incident. The students had egg curry for dinner, after which they began experiencing vomiting. A team of four doctors was immediately dispatched to the school, and fluid administration was carried out. Students about 30 in number were then shifted to the Araku Valley Area Hospital, located six kilometres away, for further observation and stabilisation."

In response to the incident, officials from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) promptly contacted district authorities to enquire about the condition of the affected students. They were briefed on the ongoing treatment and were assured that the students were under close observation, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

The officials were directed to provide the best possible medical care to ensure the students' swift recovery.