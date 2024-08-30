"Strategic effort to balance growth, sustainability": Expert on Australia's move to limit int'l student enrollments to 2,70,000 by 2025

A

Australia's decision to cap international student enrollments at 2,70,000 from 2025 appears to be a strategic effort to balance growth with sustainability.

This measure likely aims to manage the pressure on housing and public services while preserving the high standards of education that the country is known for.

By regulating the number of international students, Australia can better address infrastructure and accommodation needs, enhancing the overall student experience and benefiting both the international student and local community from a well-managed and high-quality educational environment.