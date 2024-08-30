Srikakulam student tragically drowns to death in US

In a heartbreaking incident, a 25-year-old Rupak Reddy Padini from Ichapuram of Srikakula, district drowned in Lake George in the United States while he was vacationing with his friends and was reportedly taking photographs.

Rupak was studying MS at Harrisburg University of Science Technology, Pennsylvania. He went to the US around eight months ago.

The tragic incident took place at Lamb Shanty Bay in Hague when Rupak and his friends visited Lake George for boating, according to the Warren County Sheriff's Office.

Rupak was with a group of friends in Lamb Shanty Bay in Hague at around 3.20 pm on Tuesday (August 27). The witness from the scene said it has happened off the coast of the Silver Bay YMCA in Hauge.

The group had a pontoon boat secured to the shore and were out either on the shore, wading or swimming, according to police, when they became distressed. Rupak was wearing a life jacket, slipped out of it and went underwater, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

The Marine patrol officers were able to rescue all but one member of the group. The witnesses said that they also saw the officers respond to the scene from the sky, with a helicopter that seemed as if it was searching for Rupak.

The rescue teams located Rupak, and made life-saving efforts on the scene but he was eventually pronounced dead.

Rupak's father P Kaviraju Reddy is a government teacher and his mother Dhanavathi is a housewife.