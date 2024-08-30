Private school in Tiruchy receives hoax bomb threat; holiday declared

Tension prevailed at a private school in Ramji Nagar in Tiruchy on Thursday, August 29, after the school authorities received an email claiming that bombs were planted on the premises.

About 280 students study in this school, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

On receiving the threatening email on Thursday, August 29, the school management alerted the police and declared a holiday for the students and teachers.

Also, parents were told not to drop their children off.

On information, members of the bomb detection and disposal squad (BDDS) carried out a thorough search of the classrooms and school premises with sniffer dogs, stated The New Indian Express report.

It was later confirmed that the threat was a hoax. Following this, Ramji Nagar police are investigating the matter.

Another hoax threat in a private school in Karnataka

Indian Public School opposite Manyata Tech Park in Nagawara, Bengaluru, received a hoax bomb threat on August 29.

The Govindapura police registered a case in this regard and are further investigating the matter thoroughly.

Hoax bomb threats are quite common, especially when it comes to schools, and major cities like Delhi and Chennai have received many such hoax bomb threats in the recent past.