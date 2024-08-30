NEET PG results 2024: Scorecards to be released soon | Timeline of what happened till date
Ahead of the release of personal scores on August 31, tomorrow, Saturday, let's have a look at the timeline of the medical entrance exam, the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET-PG) 2024. The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) conducts the NEET PG exam.
April 16, 2024:
The registrations for NEET PG 2024 began
June 7 to 10, 2024:
Final edit option
June 22, 2024:
Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) postpones NEET PG 2023 which was initially scheduled for June 23, 2024
July 5, 2024:
The new date to conduct the exam was announced and it was scheduled for August 11
July 19, 2024:
NBEMS opens the window for candidates to choose a test city and list four preferences for the same
July 20, 2024:
Candidates allege issues while choosing test city
July 31, 2024
NBEMS issued the examination city slips which informs candidates about the city their exam centre will be located in so that they can make travel and accommodation arrangements, if need be
August 1, 2024:
Candidates complain about faraway centres
August 2, 2024:
NBEMS denies requests for changing the allocated test city
August 7, 2024:
- NBEMS changes the exam centre for a few candidates
- Petition filed in the Supreme Court regarding allocation of exam centres and concerns about the normalisation of marks as exam was to be conducted in two shifts
August 9, 2024:
CJI dismissed the petition saying "Now reschedule..not possible"
August 11, 2024:
Exam was held
August 23:
Results were announced
August 24:
Candidates allege irregularities such as rank inflation, mismatched ranks between old and new roll numbers and more
August 31:
Scorecards are scheduled to be released