NEET PG 2024 results: Scorecards expected soon? Check the steps to download, here!

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Postgraduate (NEET - PG) 2024 examination scorecard is expected to release today, Friday, August, 30, as stated in a report by The Telegraph.

The scorecard document will give eligible candidates access to their scores and ranks, which will further determine their eligibility for admission to several postgraduate medical colleges.

This year, the NEET PG exam was conducted on August 11 in two shifts and the results were declared on August 23. This exam is the qualifying entrance examination for numerous postgraduate (PG) medical courses such as Doctor of Medicine, Master of Surgery, and Diplomate of National Board (DNB), along with other diploma programmes in India.

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) conducted the examination.

Steps to download the NEET PG 2024 scorecard:

1. Visit the official website of NBEMS natboard.edu.in through any browser.

2. Following this, use your credentials such as NEET PG application number and password to log in to your account.

3. After logging in, search for the 'Scorecard' section.

4. Click on the 'Download' option.

5. Take a hard copy of the scorecard document for future reference.

In addition to this, the Medical Counseling Committee (MCC) will announce the counselling schedule immediately after the release of the scorecard. So do watch out for the same.