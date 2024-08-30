MP Sagarika Ghose's Take 5 on "leaked audio recordings" of RG Kar authorities and deceased doctor's parents

Yesterday, three audio recordings of phone calls between the parents of the deceased doctor who was raped and murdered at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital and authorities of the college were shared in the public and reported by various media.

Member of Parliament (MP) Rajya Sabha Sagarika Ghose took to social media platform X to speak about the "leaked" audio tape claiming to be a "recorded conversation" to make five points about the same, especially addressing the rumours and misinformation surrounding Kolkata Police's handling of the case. She said:

1) That at no point did the police claim that the death was actually a sucicide. She said that the police "cracked the case in 24 hours".

2) If the hospital superintendent is asking the parents to "come fast" during multiple points of the phone call, where is the "cover up" she asks?

3) She called the "lie" of "suicide" by RG Kar authorities "a natural humane response wanting to spare the parents the full extent of the tragedy".

"Is the hospital supposed to call the parents and straightaway blare out: “Your daughter has been raped and killed," straight up on the phone? Even before the post mortem?"

4) "Why isn't the media willing to wait for the CBI report to be made public before putting out unverified information only to create a sensation?" she questioned

5) Ghose also pointed out multiple instances of fake news and misinformation including allegations of 150 gm semen found on the body, gangrape and so on. "Are these "leaked" phone calls designed to push yet another fake narrative?" she asked.