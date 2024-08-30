Meet UoH professors who bagged the Har Gobind Khorana Innovative Young Biotechnologist Fellowship

Har Gobind Khorana Innovative Young Biotechnologist Fellowship was established by the Department of Biotechnology (DBT), Government of India, to acknowledge the young scientists, their innovative ideas and their passion for research in cutting-edge biotechnology fields. This fellowship entails a research grant support and cash award for its recipients.

Nine scientists across the country have won this fellowship this year and the two from the University of Hyderabad (UoH), also known as Hyderabad Central University (HCU), are Dr M Shyam Lal and Dr Manjari Kiran, stated a press release from the institute.

Who is Dr M Shyam Lal?

Dr Shyam Lal is an Associate Professor, Department of Animal Biology. His research focuses on leveraging advancements in nanotechnology and drug delivery for biomedical applications. His team at UoH is working to address challenges in treatments for varicose veins, wound healing, and antibiotic resistance.

Who is Dr Manjari Kiran?

Dr Manjari Kiran is Assistant Professor, Department of Systems and Computational Biology, School of Life Sciences, University of Hyderabad (UoH). Dr Kiran's research group is dedicated to characterising different types of non-coding RNAs and understanding the role of RNA modifications in their regulation.

The group is engaged in creating publicly available scientific tools for sequencing data analysis, bioinformatics prediction, and computational characterisation of molecular players in human health and disease.