Mamata Banerjee writes to PM Modi AGAIN about legislation on rape incidents: 3 highlights from the letter

In her second letter to the Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi, in connection to the murder-rape of the female doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata, Chief Minister of West Bengal Mamata Banerjee spoke about the lack of response with regards to her request for strong legislation when it comes to crimes against women. This letter was written today, August 30.

But CM Banerjee does acknowledge that a response was received from the Minister of Women and Child Development, Government of India, which she says doesn't attend to the "the gravity of the issue".

The letter from the Minister of Women and Child Development pointed out serious flaws in the state's efforts to ensure safe environments for women and children.

CM Banerjee countered the same with the following points:

1) 10 exclusive Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) courts have been green-signaled by the Government of West Bengal

2) 88 FTSCs (fast track special courts) and 62 POCSO-designated courts are functioning throughout the state, again on state funding

3) "Helpline Nos. 112 and 1098 are satisfactorily working in the state. In addition, Dial 100 is also extensively used in emergency situations," she added

CM Baneree also asked for the intervention of the Government of India on a certain matter. As per guidelines by the Government of India, only retired judicial officers can be appointed as presiding officers in FTSCs and as per high courts, permanent judicial officers need to be posted. This requires the Centre to conduct an exam and thus, she urged them to do so.