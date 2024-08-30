Lorry rams into scooter in Habsiguda, Class VI girl student dies

A Class VI student died and her mother sustained injuries after a lorry hit their scooter in Habsiguda on Thursday, August 29.

The victim, identified as Kameshwari, was reportedly returning home from school with her mother when the lorry, which was travelling from the Uppal area, rammed their two-wheeler from behind.

The girl was rushed to a private hospital in Secunderabad and succumbed to her injuries. While undergoing treatment, she succumbed to injuries, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

The Osmania University police registered a case on charges of causing death by negligence and took the lorry driver into custody. Further investigation is underway.

Kailash Satyarthi speaks

Speaking during the 'Bangaru Balyam' programme held at the Ongole Regional Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) auditorium on Thursday, August 29, child rights activist and Nobel Peace Prize winner Kailash Satyarthi appealed to the people to take care of the younger generations, especially the neglected children in the society, to make them best citizens of the world in the future, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

Satyarthi stressed that education is the key tool for all knowledge, wisdom and achievements. Further, he opined that it was the collective duty of the citizens to protect the rights of children.

Social Welfare Minister Dola Sree Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy also attended the programme and emphasised that the State government was committed to the welfare of the children.