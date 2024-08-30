Kolkata rape-murder case: RG Kar crime scene compromised? Kolkata Police explains viral photo

Today, Friday, August 30, the Kolkata Police rejected the claims made by the Central Bureau (CBI) by saying "not compromised" to the statement that the crime scene of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital was tampered with. This was stated in a report by India Today.

This confirmation by the Kolkata Police comes after the CBI alleged that the seminar hall of the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital was tampered with, where the 31-year-old trainee doctor was raped and murdered earlier this month.

Following this, at the Supreme Court hearing, the probe agency claimed that the crime scene was changed and the victim's family was deceived about their daughter's death which was passed off as a suicide.

As a response, the Kolkata Police clarified that all individuals present at the scene, as depicted in a photograph, were fully authorised to be there.

"We are talking about the photo in question. The area is cordoned off. The body is behind it. I am telling you the names of all the people who are in the picture and are a part of the investigation team," Indira Mukherjee, DCP Central, Kolkata Police said.

Furthermore, the photograph in question was taken on August 9, after the inquest had been completed, said the Kolkata Police.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing CBI in the Supreme Court, pointed out that there was a delay in the filing of the FIR.

"The most shocking fact is that the first FIR was registered at 11:45 pm after cremation. The parents were told it was a suicide, then death and then friends of the doctor at the hospital insisted on videography. They also suspected something was amiss," Mehta had said.

"As we entered the fifth day of the investigation, everything was altered, including the crime scene," he added.

Additionally, CBI claimed that there were lapses found on the part of the hospital authorities in terms of handling the case with sensitivity.

Besides that, the probe agency suspects that even though being completely aware of the protocols for such incidents, the hospital administration dismissed Dr Sandip Ghosh from his role and also failed to secure the crime scene.

Moreover, the forensic reports suggested that Sanjay Roy, a civic volunteer who was also attacked by the Kolkata Police, raped and killed the trainee doctor in the seminar hall.

To recall, the incident took place on August 9, when the semi-naked body of the trainee doctor, a second-year postgraduate student, was discovered in the seminar hall of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, Kolkata.

This crime has further sparked nationwide protests including in Kolkata, with demonstrators demanding justice for the victim and the implementation of stricter laws to prevent such acts against women.