If every Karnataka MLA adopts 5 gov't schools every year... this is what will happen in 5 years

The Kannada Development Authority (KDA) has called upon legislators to adopt five government schools in their constituency every year, and develop them into model schools.

There are 48,000 government schools in the state. KDA Chairman Purushothama Bilimale said in the last 10 days, they have written to all MLAs, urging them to adopt five government schools in their respective constituencies that need attention.

"There are 224 MLAs in Karnataka and if each one adopts five government schools every year, in five years, we will be able to develop over 5,500 schools. We have urged them to develop these institutions as model schools," he said, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

Further, Bilimale explained that when they say model schools, they have considered UNICEF guidelines that include better road connectivity, good building, water supply, hygienic toilets, and suitable power connection.

At the same time, there is need to have full-fledged teachers.

"Many of the schools either lack these facilities or don't have teachers. How can one expect parents to send their children to such schools? We are doing this under the Kannada Shaale Ulisi (Save Kannada Schools) campaign. If the MLAs do it, more children will seek admission, further diminishing the issue of closure of government schools," he added.

They are now planning to write to Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha members from the state. "It must be a collective effort," he said, as per The New Indian Express report.