Hidden camera inside girls' hostel of AP engineering college allegedly captured over 300 photos, videos

The allegations of hidden cameras inside the girls' hostel washrooms of Gudlavalleru Engineering College in Krishna district of Andhra Pradesh has brought into question the safety and security of women once again.

On August 29, a group fo female students found the camera which sparked protests from 7 pm to today, August 30, stated a report by NDTV.

Vijay Kumar, a final year BTech student was arrested by the police and his laptop was also seized, stated the report.

It is being reported that not only were over 300 photos and videos leaked, but people even bought the same from Vijay Kumar.

"No hidden cameras have been found on the premises so far, but the investigation is ongoing, and further details are awaited," said Gudlavalleru Sub-Inspector Satyanarayana, as per a report by ANI.

"I have ordered an inquiry into the allegations of hidden cameras," declared Nara Lokesh on social media platform X. Lokesh is Minister for Human Resources Development in the Government of Andhra Pradesh.

He also said, "Strict action will be taken against the culprits and those responsible if it is found that they have committed a mistake in the investigation. Managements should take early steps without ragging and harassment in colleges."