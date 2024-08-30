Fight against misinformation, false promises and lies of BJP: Naveen Patnaik to students

Today, Friday, August 30, the former Odisha Chief Minister and Biju Janata Dal (BJD) President Naveen Patnaik asked students to remain active on social media and fight against "misinformation and lies" spread by the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). This was stated in a report by PTI.

This was mentioned by Patnaik while addressing the BJD members at the party's state headquarters in Bhubaneswar.

"Be active in social media and fight with vigour against misinformation, BJP's false promises and lies," Patnaik said.

Following this, Patnaik, who is also the Leader of the Opposition in the Odisha Assembly, mentioned that students should inform people regarding "BJP's lies" such as the free electricity up to 300 units and Rs 3,000 pension to all social security beneficiaries. These were the promises made by the BJP party during the time of elections.

In addition to this, BJP promised to give Rs 50,000 to all women, and now they have announced Rs 10,000 in a year under the Subhadra Yojana, said Patnaik.

"This is indeed disappointing. You should make people aware of these issues," he said.

Blood donation drives, activities for the protection of the environment, serving those who are marginalised and, above all, fighting for Odia Swabhiman (pride) — the former CM urged young students to involve themselves in these pursuits.