ETS is planning on making GRE and TOEFL a whole lot more inclusive. Here's how

At ETS, our commitment to enhancing the TOEFL and GRE test experiences remains stronger than ever. We are actively listening to feedback from students, educators, and institutions around the world to ensure that our tests are relevant, fair, and in sync with the evolving needs of both test-takers and academic institutions.

We are dedicated to making the TOEFL and GRE tests more than just assessments — these are markers to help students achieve their career aspirations.

ETS has been integrating the latest technologies, including AI, to make the whole test-taking experience more streamlined and reflective of real-world scenarios.