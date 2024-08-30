ETS is planning on making GRE and TOEFL a whole lot more inclusive. Here's how
Tell us about ETS and what it is committed to?
ETS is committed to advancing quality and equity in education worldwide. Beyond Test of English as a Foreign Language (TOEFL) and Graduate Record Examinations (GRE), we offer a range of assessments and learning solutions, including the Test of English for International Communication (TOEIC) tests for workplace English proficiency and the Praxis test for teacher certification.
What are ETS' latest collaborations?
We actively collaborate with Central and State governments on various educational initiatives.
ETS serves as the principal technical partner for establishing Performance Assessment, Review and Analysis of Knowledge for Holistic Development (PARAKH) by National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT), aimed as the standard setting body for k-12 assessments in India. We are piloting a project with the Ministry of Skill Development and Directorate General of Training to measure the English language competencies (Listening and Reading) of 1,000 students from 50 Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) and National Skill Training Institues (NSTIs).
On the same lines, we are working with Andhra Pradesh Government to implement TOEFL Young Scholar Series (YSS) English language assessments for Classes III to IX students studying across 40,000+ government schools in Andhra Pradesh.
How is ETS making the tests more accessible?
ETS is also making strategic investments to make the TOEFL and GRE tests more accessible for test takers in India. This includes introducing scholarships, providing free test prep materials, and the recent launch of the TOEFL Official Beginners Guide free of cost for Indian students.
ETS has also established test centers across the country to improve access to test takers, including the first test centre in Srinagar, Kashmir that was set up late last year.
What can we expect from TOEFL and GRE next in terms of new development?
At ETS, our commitment to enhancing the TOEFL and GRE test experiences remains stronger than ever. We are actively listening to feedback from students, educators, and institutions around the world to ensure that our tests are relevant, fair, and in sync with the evolving needs of both test-takers and academic institutions.
We are dedicated to making the TOEFL and GRE tests more than just assessments — these are markers to help students achieve their career aspirations.
ETS has been integrating the latest technologies, including AI, to make the whole test-taking experience more streamlined and reflective of real-world scenarios.