Centurion University, SRB Consultancy launch book on PM Narendra Modi

Centurion University, in collaboration with SRB Consultancy, successfully hosted the Eastern India launch of Power Within: The Leadership Legacy of Narendra Modi by Dr R Balasubramaniam.

This event, held in Bhubaneswar, marked a significant milestone in the nationwide series of book launches.

The evening featured a distinguished assembly, including chief guest Senior Advocate R Venkataramani, Ld Attorney-General for India, and Dr R Balasubramaniam, Member - HR, Capacity Building Commission, Government of India, and the author of the book.

The theme, Leadership through Indic Wisdom, explored how traditional Indian ethos has influenced Prime Minister Modi's 50-year public service journey.

Power Within offers a profound exploration of leadership, contrasting Western theories with Indian perspectives. The book reveals how Modi’s self-discovery and adherence to Indic wisdom have shaped his approach to governance and leadership, presenting a fresh, introspective take on leading with purpose and integrity in today’s world, stated a press release from the institute.

Prof Mukti Kanta Mishra, President of Centurion University, shared, "It has been an immense honour to witness the launch of Power Within: The Leadership Legacy of Narendra Modi in Eastern India. This book captures the essence of our Prime Minister, a man of a million missions, whose leadership is a true manifestation of the power from within. Prime Minister Modi's vision for a Skilled India has always resonated deeply with us at Centurion University, where we strive to empower communities and shape lives through education and skill development. Dr Balasubramaniam's work is not just a tribute but a guide for future leaders. I believe this book will inspire many and is an essential read for every Indian.”

Speaking on Prime Minister Modi's leadership, Rajib Sekhar Sahoo, eminent chartered accountant, remarked, "Visionary leaders are not afraid to take risks and try new things. Honourable PM Shri Narendra Modi is certainly a visionary leader and has never been afraid of taking risks, trying new things, and leading from the front in the reform process, whether in social, political, geographical, or economic changes. The last 10 years of his tenure as Prime Minister have seen some of the biggest reforms that the country has witnessed. The author in his book, Power Within, has explained in different chapters how Shri Narendra Modi has visualised a new India with all-round success, giving value to the ancient Indian Vedic theories, contrary to the illusory Western thought process."

Dr R Balasubramaniam, Author of Power Within: The Leadership Legacy of Narendra Modi, said, "It is both humbling and gratifying to see the reception of Power Within here in Eastern India. This book is a reflection of my deep admiration for Prime Minister Modi's unique leadership journey, which is rooted in the timeless wisdom of our civilisation. My aim was to present not just the story of a leader but the story of leadership itself, ones that are deeply connected to our cultural ethos and the values that guide us as a nation. I hope that readers will find inspiration in these pages and see the potential within themselves to lead with integrity, purpose, and seva bhao."

The panel discussion included insights from Senior Advocate Pitambar Acharya, Ld Advocate General for Odisha; Swami Atmaprabhananda, Adhyaksha, Ramakrishna Math; and Rajib Sekhar Sahoo, eminent chartered accountant.

Moderated by Prof Supriya Pattanayak, Vice-Chancellor, Centurion University, the discussion highlighted the relevance of Indic leadership principles in the global context.

The event concluded with an engaging Q&A session, leaving attendees with a renewed understanding of leadership and its role in driving meaningful societal change.

This collaboration between Centurion University and SRB Consultancy underscores the university's commitment to promoting leadership that blends traditional wisdom with contemporary challenges.