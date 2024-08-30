Advocate’s “NLU graduates preferred” hiring post on LinkedIn draws flak | Law students opine

This episode highlights a pattern among companies, law firms and lawyers in hiring — a preference for NLU graduates for various positions. In April this year, a similar opening for a Legal Specialist from Kia India, with a preference for NLU Graduates — was also met with backlash.

Many lawyers and law students alike term this practice as elitist and discriminatory. “It's a horrible practice which reflects the general mindless chase we have as a society behind preconceived notions of so-called merit,” says Ayan Gupta, a graduate of NLU Delhi.

He adds that such practices make law, which is hierarchical in nature, to begin with, much more difficult to navigate through.

While this preference is not openly stated by many law firms, many prefer NLU graduates over those from traditional law colleges, that is, non-NLUs, says a graduate from the National Academy of Legal Studies and Research (NALSAR), Hyderabad, on the condition of anonymity.

“Even among traditional law colleges, Tier-I institutions like OP Jindal Law School and Symbiosis Law School are given a preference,” he adds.

Further, he adds that the stipends and salaries of interns and junior associates might differ based on the college that they come from. “In my limited experience, I have seen and heard instances where NLU graduates are paid more than those from traditional law schools. For instance, an NLU graduate might receive a stipend of Rs 10,000, whereas a non-NLU graduate would receive nothing,” he says.

According to him, this has everything to do with the reputation and credibility that come with the tag of an NLU.

Both graduates agree that the alma mater of a fresher does not have a great bearing on their ability to perform, or their legal prowess. “No matter where one graduates from, everyone’s professional and practical learning begins on the first day of their job. If they have good mentors, they would perform well and add value to the organisation,” says the graduate from NALSAR.

He adds that while a few graduates from Tier-I NLUs or even traditional law schools are more exposed to the legal world due to better access to resources, this or the lack of resources accessible to a law school should not have any influence on the hiring process.

“While background matters, it matters in terms of what you do when in college — not which college you are from,” says Ayan.