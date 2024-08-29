Yeleswaram residential school: 45 out of 88 unwell students discharged from hospital

Yeleswaram residential school students' health is stable, informed Kakinada district officials. But the number of affected students touched 88 by Wednesday, August 28.

From those, 45 students were discharged from the hospital and the rest of the students are availing treatment in various hospitals along with the Yeleswaram community health centre.

Parents are taking their children from the hospital for better treatment at private hospitals.

What had happened?

On Tuesday, August 27, Ambedkar Residential school students fell ill after eating breakfast, they were found to be suffering from vomiting and diarrhoea.

Immediately, the school authorities, and the district health officials rushed them to nearby Yeleswaram Community Health Center (CHC).

District Coordinator of Hospital Services (DCHS) Dr Swapna inspected the Yeleswaram CHC and gave directions to arrange beds for all the patients. She said that all the students' health is stable and most of the students were discharged from the CHC.

The rest of the 43 students would be discharged on Thursday (today, August 29), she said.

Official visits

Kakinada Member of Parliament (MP) Tangella Uday Srinivas visited the Yeleswaram CHC on Wednesday, August 28. He spoke to the doctors about the students' health conditions.

The MP suggested to doctors that they should give better treatment to all students to recover as early as possible. Later he interacted with the victim students and gave assurance for the treatment.

All students should have courage about health, MP Uday Srinivas suggested.